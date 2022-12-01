The care of orthopedic patients in Debrecen is changing

From the first of December, the patients of the Orthopedic Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center will be treated in a new location – the clinical center announced.

The inpatients of the Orthopedic Clinic will be treated in the former B department of the Traumatology and Hand Surgery Department of the Kenézy Gyula Campus from Thursday.

Orthopedic surgeries are performed in the Central Operating Room of the Kenézy Gyula Campus, and orthopedic outpatient and physical therapy care will continue in the Outpatient Specialist Center at Bethlen Street from the first of December.

unideb.hu