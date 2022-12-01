Bird Flu Detected in Southern Hungary

Bird flu has been identified at a goose farm in Békés County, in southern Hungary, food safety authority Nébih said on Wednesday.

Protection and surveillance zones were established after the H5N1 virus was detected at the farm with 3,080 geese, Nébih said.

The animals were being destroyed to prevent further spread of the virus, it said. Restrictions and mandatory examinations are in place in Bács-Kiskun and Csongrád-Csanád counties, and poultry must be tested before transport nationwide, Nébih noted.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay