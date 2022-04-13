Explosion Followed By a Huge Apartment Fire in Szolnok: Residents Were Rescued From the Roof and Balcony

A first-floor apartment caught fire in Szolnok on Tuesday night. Nobody got injured, but about fifty residents had to leave the building, a spokesman for the Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok County Disaster Management Directorate told MTI.

Ádám Németh said that no one was in the apartment on Czakó Elemér street, seven residents were rescued from the roof and one person was rescued from the balcony, everyone else could leave the four-storey building.

A special bus was coming for the residents, he added. He said professionals have also inspected the two adjoining staircases, but since they are safe, residents could return. According to MTI, there was an explosion before the fire.



Photo: Szolnokon Hallottam / Facebook