Nearly 9,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Monday

Fully 4,587 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Sunday, while another 4,280 from Ukraine crossed from Romania, the national police headquarters told MTI on Tuesday.

Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 856 people, the police website said. Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it added. Budapest police received 632 refugees, 286 children among them, by train, according to the municipal police website. Refugees arriving on special train services at Kőbánya felső railway station, in eastern Budapest, were taken by bus to the BOK sports and events centre serving as a humanitarian transit point. The authorities transported seven people, including three children, to accommodation in the capital and outlying areas.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay