Hungary Records 31 Covid Deaths, 1,542 New Infections

Altogether 31 patients died of a Covid-related illness over the past 24 hours, while 1,542 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Tuesday.

So far 6,404,436 people have received a first jab, while 6,189,913 have been double-jabbed. Fully 3,853,458 Hungarians have received a booster third shot and 275,434 a fourth shot. The number of active infections stands at 92,465, while hospitals are treating 1,800 Covid-19 patients, 51 of whom are intubated on a ventilator. Since the first outbreak, 1,874,206 have been registered with the virus, while 45,812 deaths have been recorded. Fully 1,735,929 people have made a recovery.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay