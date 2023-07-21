Storms and Hail Hit the Nyírség Yesterday

In several towns and villages, hail the size of walnuts and in some places the size of eggs accompanied the supercell on Thursday afternoon, reports the IMAGE.

On Friday, there will be more clouds in the west and north, while elsewhere, after several hours of sunshine, another cold front may increase in the afternoon. Precipitation is possible in the west and north at first, followed by increasing showers and thunderstorms in the west, with occasional heavy showers. Winds in the southeast and in the south will become stronger in several places, with strong gusty winds around thunderstorms. Temperature contrasts may be high: 22-26 degrees in the north-northwest and 27-33 degrees in the south-southeast during the warmest hours.

Saturday will be sunny at first, with increasing cloud cover from the west, and showers and thunderstorms. Winds will increase during thunderstorms, becoming strong and stormy. Maximum temperatures may reach between 27 and 31 degrees Celsius, according to the forecast of Időkép.

Photo: idokep.hu