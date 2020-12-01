Another 46 Jewish Cemeteries Renovated

Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Another 46 Jewish Cemeteries Renovated

The government is financing the renovation of a further 46 neglected Jewish cemeteries with a budget of 532 million forints (EUR 1.5m), the Hungarian Jewish Heritage Foundation (Mazsök) told MTI on Monday. In its statement, the foundation noted that in the first phase of its programme, 43 cemeteries were spruced up, costing 468 million forints altogether. Mazsök started its programme in January 2018 aimed at reconstructing neglected Hungarian Jewish cemeteries, which are part of Europe’s cultural heritage.

 

