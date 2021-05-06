Müller: an appointment can be made for the Sputnik V vaccine

An appointment for the Sputnik V vaccine can be booked, the national chief medical officer said at an online press conference by the operative board responsible for controlling the coronavirus epidemic.

Cecília Müller said that those with valid registrations can currently book dates for AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Sputnik V vaccines. She stressed that they can offer vaccines that are currently in the country for vaccination.

She drew attention to the fact that the registration option was also open for 16-18-year-olds. For them, the appointment option will be available later, but it is planned that vaccination of this age group with the Pfizer vaccine could also start from the second half of next week, she added.

She mentioned that they should also bring a parent’s (or guardian) informed consent for vaccination. She also asked the parents to encourage their children to take the vaccine.

debrecenina.hu