The man was arrested and then detained by the police in Debrecen.

Employees of the Traffic Police Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters were on duty on Main Road 354 on May 5, 2021, when a car was stopped around 2 p.m. Police checked the driver’s data, and found out that the man had never had a license and was legally banned from driving by three authorities. The 18-year-old resident of Hajdúhadház was taken to the police station and detained for violations.

police.hu