Man robs an unconscious victim

The Hajdúböszörménnyi District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the man who robbed an unconscious victim.



At about 1 p.m., March 30, 2021, in Polgár, the victim and another man got into a fight, the controversy escalated to the point where the man hit the victim twice in the face, so he consequently fell and lost consciousness. The abuser is being prosecuted at the Hajdúnánás Police Station for the crime of grievous bodily harm.

Shortly after the plot, the accused walked to see the unconscious man lying on the ground. He went to him, searched his trouser pockets, and then took the HUF 2,600 cash packed in a nylon bag, a lighter, and several ID cards issued in his name.

Meanwhile, the victim recovered and asked the accused still present where his documents and money were, however, the accused did not respond but quickly left the scene.

During the proceedings at the Hajdúnánási Police Station, the lighter was seized from the accused and returned to the victim, thus recovering HUF 300 from the HUF 2,900 damage. The defendant spent the stolen money on alcohol that day.

The Hajdúböszörmény District Prosecutor’s Office has charged the Hajdúböszörmény District Court against the accused of pleading guilty to robbery. In the indictment for the execution of the sentence, the district prosecutor’s office proposed that the district court sentence the suspended defendant to a suspended prison sentence and impose a fine on him on the basis of the content of the documents, and defend the civil claim filed by the victim during the investigation.