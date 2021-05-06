There will be a traffic restriction in and around Bem Square

Be careful around that area!

In preparation for the reconstruction of the Bem tér-Nyíl utca and Nyíl-Hadházi utca junctions, the next stage of the drinking water pipeline replacement works will be implemented at the intersection of Hadházi út and Simonyi út.

The construction works for the said construction phase will last from 7.00 am on Saturday, May 8, 2021, to 7.00 am on Monday, May 10, 2021.

The reconstruction of the drinking water pipeline will be carried out at the intersection of Hadházi út and Simonyi út using the pavement of the right-turn lane and the independent straight lane (in the direction of Füredi út).

The affected traffic lanes will be closed by the contractor, therefore one lane will serve the traffic coming from the direction of Nyíl utca.

The traffic lights will be in operation during construction, but if necessary, there will be police traffic control at the junction, the municipality of Debrecen said.

Debrecen City Hall Press