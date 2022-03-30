A design tender was announced for the renovation of the Golden Bull building block

Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) is announcing a design tender for the renovation of the Golden Bull building in Debrecen, the chairman of the MCC board announced on Tuesday.

Balázs Orbán, Parliamentary State Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office, indicated that as a result of the architectural design tender for the complex renovation of the building complex, the licensed plans are expected by the beginning of next year, after which construction will begin. In the first phase of the investment, the new part of the hotel built under socialism will be demolished and the MCC training will be moved to the building to be replaced, and the old Aranybika will return to the hotel function after the renovation, Balázs Orbán explained.

The Aranybika Hotel, built according to the plans of Alfréd Hajós, is undergoing a complete, monumental renovation. Their goal is to make the new part of the building, following the historic style of the patinated wing, a 21st-century facility to accommodate MCC’s educational programs, he said.

Balázs Orbán referred to a representative survey commissioned by them, according to which the vast majority of Debrecen residents would like a renovated building in the city’s main square to fit into the historic cityscape. They are open to all plans, the chairman of the board of trustees said to the planners.

At the press conference in Debrecen, Balázs Orbán recalled that MCC has a 25-year history of nurturing talent. He called 2020 an important date when the Parliament, recognizing their work, decided to support the MCC on a large scale, which allowed for expansion.

Today, the Secretary of State listed more than 30 places in the Carpathian Basin, including all Hungarian counties, tens of thousands – primary and secondary school students, university students, adults – participating in their training programs at various levels, noting that MCC operates in 23 places. base, of which 14 are in Hungary and other cross-border areas.

He recalled that they opened their base in the Golden Bull in Debrecen a year ago, and the experience is very encouraging. In addition to the training, they also organize book presentations, public debates, and professional conferences, which are very popular, he indicated.

László Papp, the mayor of Debrecen, called the Golden Bull a part of the city’s identity, which is not only a hotel, but also an important community and cultural space with the Bartók Hall, the Víg Cinema, and the former Turkish bath. He expressed the hope that after the complete renewal, the Golden Bull would become part of the pride of Debrecen again.

debreceninap.hu