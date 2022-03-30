Two drivers collided on Highway 48 – the investigations are about serious consequences

The resident of Bagamér, whose case was prosecuted on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of negligence causing a road accident resulting in the carelessness of the Debrecen Police Department, which resulted in a permanent disability, collided with another car on the opposite traffic lane.

According to the investigation, the suspect was driving his car on Highway 48 on December 10, 2020, at about 4:30 p.m. The driver, not driving his car according to the road layout, switched to the opposite lane where he collided with another car.

The drivers of both vehicles were seriously injured in a traffic accident. An expert seconded during the proceedings found that the victim’s injuries had healed by leaving a permanent disability.

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters carried out the necessary procedural steps and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu