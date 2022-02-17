In one day, a young man from Debrecen caused two accidents

Debrecen police officers prosecuted a 21-year-old young man for drunk driving.

The police in Debrecen were alerted to the scene of a material accident on February 15, 2022, at 12 noon. A Mercedes drove into the Citroen at a red light on Faraktár Street from behind. No one was injured in the accident, but the young man driving the Mercedes spoke incoherently, visibly intoxicated. Although the alcohol probe showed a negative result, the rapid drug test already showed a positive value. The officers arrested the resident of Nyíregyháza and took him to the police station, where his license was revoked, and after being heard, he was prosecuted.

Another accident was reported on the same day around 5 p.m. On the main road No. 4, between Debrecen and Bocskaikert, a car drove into a tree. As it turned out, after leaving the captaincy, the 21-year-old decided to get in his car without a license and head for Nyíregyháza. In the 230th kilometer section, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree. Ambulance staff took him to the hospital, suffering minor injuries based on the primary medical opinion.

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters has initiated criminal proceedings against the young man for an intoxicated driving offense.

police.hu