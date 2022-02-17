The Sting concert in Debrecen will take place next autumn

Due to current international health restrictions, Sting My Songs will tour March 7-21 and its actions will be transferred to the autumn of 2022, the organizers said.

This postponement also affects the performance in Debrecen, so the concert, originally scheduled for March 17, 2022, will take place on September 29, 2022, at the Phoenix Arena. Purchased tickets are automatically valid for the new date.

In case the new date does not suit you, please notify refund@funcode.hu by midnight on March 18, 2022, where our colleagues will contact you regarding further actions after receiving your request. We apologize to everyone for the inconvenience and are looking forward to the concert at the new time. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

– read in the communication.