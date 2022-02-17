The Sting concert in Debrecen will take place next autumn

Local News Party Zone
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on The Sting concert in Debrecen will take place next autumn

Due to current international health restrictions, Sting My Songs will tour March 7-21 and its actions will be transferred to the autumn of 2022, the organizers said.

Sting Will Give a Concert in Budapest and Debrecen next March

This postponement also affects the performance in Debrecen, so the concert, originally scheduled for March 17, 2022, will take place on September 29, 2022, at the Phoenix Arena. Purchased tickets are automatically valid for the new date.

In case the new date does not suit you, please notify refund@funcode.hu by midnight on March 18, 2022, where our colleagues will contact you regarding further actions after receiving your request.

We apologize to everyone for the inconvenience and are looking forward to the concert at the new time.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

– read in the communication.

Related Posts

According to Tripadvisor users, the Big Forest in Debrecen is in the top 3 destinations in Hungary

Bácsi Éva

The Kishegyesi road in Debrecen is being expanded

Bácsi Éva

The Sting concert in Debrecen will take place next autumn

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *