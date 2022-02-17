Those in need are waiting for food distribution in Debrecen

On the penultimate Saturday of February, the One Crumbly Love Association once again invites all those who have not had a place on the sunny side of life.

The Morzsaparti with food distribution will take place on Saturday, February 19, in Debrecen, Petőfi Square, from 11:00 to 12:30. There is no on-site consumption, everyone should wear a mask!

Requests from the organizers

>> We are waiting for the offers, food, DURABLE FOOD, fruit, potatoes, cakes in unlimited quantities;

>> We are waiting for applications from bakeries, grocery stores, butchers, and restaurants in Debrecen for cooperation;

>> We’re happy to bake someone’s patties, cakes, deep-fried meat. Anyone who can bring food, please let us know in advance;

>> We also welcome volunteer helpers who feel they want to do something for the poor;

>> Computer, laptops are also welcome;

>> We also expect monetary donations.

The account number of the association:

Egy Morzsányi Szeretet Egyesület; Erste Bank; Account number: 11600006-00000000-93568971

Information on in-kind donations to Morzsaparti will be requested by 12 noon on February 18th.

Email address: morzsapartydebrecen@gmail.com.

If you want to bring your donation to the venue, please do so by 10.30 am on Saturday so that we can prepare everything for the start of the food distribution.

The event is available on Facebook here.

– Andrea Leipzig, the head of the association, told our portal.