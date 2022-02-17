The ban on visits in a nursing home in Böszörmény was lifted

From Wednesday, the caregivers with the appropriate vaccinations can leave the Gábor Fazekas Home for the Elderly or receive a visitor, the management of the institution published on the community’s website.

According to the announcement, caregivers who have a booster vaccination against COVID-19 (one vaccination or one vaccination after the primary immunization with Jansen vaccine) or have at least 2 vaccinations and have not passed since the second vaccination can leave the institution without restriction.

There are still a number of rules that apply to visits.

In order to protect residents, a visitor with at least 3 vaccinations or at least 2 vaccinations (less than 6 months since the second vaccination) may enter. The visitor must present the vaccination certificate at the reception.

An unprotected relative is still unable to communicate in person with a resident relative in the manner regulated so far. (Messenger, phone)

Visiting time: between 9.00 am and 12.00 pm; between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

debreceninap.hu