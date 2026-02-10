The “golf club killer” from Debrecen arrested in Switzerland

Twelve years ago, in an apartment in Debrecen, an unknown assailant stabbed and then bludgeoned a 22-year-old man to death with a golf club.

Although the Hajdú-Bihar County police did everything they could to identify the killer, they were unable to locate him – the investigation was suspended in 2017.

Investigators from the National Bureau of Investigation (NNI) reopened the case in 2019. They determined that the crime was most likely committed by a 35-year-old man who had been living abroad for years, working occasional jobs, and only rarely visiting Hungary. A warrant was issued for Renátó B., and, using their extensive international contacts, authorities worked to pinpoint his whereabouts, according to a post by the Ministry of the Interior.

Two weeks ago, Swiss colleagues reported that he had been arrested in the town of Olten. Since then, he has been brought to Hungary, interrogated, and remanded in custody by the court.

Renátó B. denies the charges.