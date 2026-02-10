Lecture in Debrecen: Will English lose its global language status in the 21st century?

The Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) Debrecen Educational Center will host a public lecture examining the future of the English language on Thursday, 12 February 2026, at 5:00 p.m. The event will take place at the MCC Debrecen Educational Center, located at Piac Street 11–15 (Aranybika), Debrecen.

Titled “Will English Lose Its Global Language Status in the 21st Century?”, the lecture addresses a question that has gained increasing attention in academic and public discourse. While some argue that English may gradually lose its dominant position by the end of the century, many indicators suggest that it is likely to remain the world’s primary global language.

English continues to play a central role in globalization, science, technology, business, and popular culture. The majority of online content is available in English, and it remains the most widely used language in international education. Moreover, English is taught as a second language in almost every country, reinforcing its global reach. The ongoing economic and cultural influence of Anglo-Saxon countries, particularly the United States, further supports the language’s enduring prominence.

The lecture will be delivered by Dr. Mikołaj Sławkowski-Rode, Visiting Fellow at MCC and Senior Research Fellow at the University of Buckingham, and Ádám Imre Szűcs, Research Fellow at the MCC School of International Relations. Together, they will explore whether current global trends point to a decline in English’s status or rather confirm its continued dominance in international communication.

The presentation will be held in English. Attendance is free of charge, but prior registration is required. The registration deadline is 12:00 noon on 12 February 2026, and registration is available via the MCC website.

The event is recommended for anyone interested in linguistics, international relations, globalization, and the future role of English in a rapidly changing world.

Facebook-event.