The Faculty of Health Sciences celebrates its graduates

Social workers, nurses, health visitors, dietitians, physiotherapists, public health and rehabilitation specialists were among those who received their diplomas at the graduation ceremony of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Debrecen. The ceremony, held in the Main Courtyard, awarded diplomas to 201 graduating students. During the event, students who achieved outstanding academic results were also recognized.

“Pride is the most fitting emotion at the moment when future helping professionals conclude one of the most challenging periods of their lives by receiving their diplomas,” said Marianna Móré, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences, in her address at the winter graduation ceremony on Friday.

“After a period filled with expectations and performance pressure, today marks the conclusion as you take your diplomas in your hands. It must be a wonderful feeling to look back at the past years, and perhaps now even the difficulties appear in a different light. The students have grown professionally and personally, made friends, and I hope found role models as well. They have every reason to be proud of their achievements. Over the past years, graduates faced numerous challenges: younger students had to solve problems on their own that previously would have been handled by their families, while those studying alongside work had to balance the triple challenge of work, private life, and study. Their diplomas prove that they successfully overcame these obstacles, and their families have every reason to feel proud. Our faculty members can also be proud of the graduates, as they have helped prepare a new generation for professions that are perhaps most in demand worldwide. We have served science and met the challenges required by our highly practical programs. Our instructors are experts whose credibility is grounded in up-to-date practical knowledge, and in the future we will continue to support students with this comprehensive skill set,” the Dean emphasized.

Before the diplomas were handed over, graduates took the following oath:

“I pledge to always act in a manner worthy of my profession. I will refuse requests that would use my professional activities for illegal or unethical actions. I will apply my knowledge solely for the benefit of humanity. I will not misuse information obtained during my professional practice, and I will not disclose it unless required by law. I will strive to alleviate and prevent discrimination, deprivation, and suffering of individuals, groups, and communities.”

At the winter graduation ceremony, a total of 201 students received their diplomas, qualifying them to enter the workforce as certified health teachers, advanced practice nurses, rehabilitation specialists, public health specialists, health visitors, social knowledge teachers, nurses, dietitians, physiotherapists, paramedics, midwives, health organizers, social workers, or addiction consultants.

The Faculty of Health Sciences posthumously awarded the “Outstanding Employee” honor to the late Belus Csabáné. Students who participated in the University of Debrecen Talent Development Program and successfully met its requirements (Beáta Bécsi, Nikolett Beri, Balázs Kiss, Sayed Ahmed Omar Abdelfattah Abdelmagged Mohammed, Tamari Shenheliia) were also recognized for their excellent achievements, and a certificate of appreciation was awarded to students involved in the activities of the Verzár Frigyes College (Beáta Bécsi, Nikolett Beri, Balázs Kiss, Nikoletta Anita Kissné Kruták, Mariam Abboud, Noah Ndilipomwene Augustus, Sophia Paradela Palma, Tamari Shenheliia).

