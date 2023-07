Two cars collided at km 144 of main road no. 4 between Kisújszállás and Kenderes at around 4:45 p.m.

The fire brigade of the municipality of Kisújszállás was called to the accident and they disconnected the vehicles. The unit is working on the scene together with the partner authorities.

Source: Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok County Directorate of Disaster Management