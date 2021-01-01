Police are Looking for a Thief in Debrecen

The Debrecen Police Headquarters is searching for the unknown perpetrator due to a suspicion of theft.

Based on the available data, on October 16th, 2020, between 10:30 a.m. and 11:50 a.m., a hitherto unknown person was stealing products from a Füredi út store in Debrecen. The security camera took a picture of a woman suspected of being linked to the crime.

In case you know this person or know anything about the theft, please contact the police in person (4. Budai Ézsaiás street) or on any of the following telephone numbers: 112, 06-52/457-040, 06-80/555-111.

debreceninap.hu