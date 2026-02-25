Thousands of illegal e-cigarettes seized in an apartment in Debrecen

The evidence storage facility of the Nemzeti Adó- és Vámhivatal (NAV) has once again expanded with a large batch of illegal electronic cigarettes. Authorities discovered several thousand flavored e-cigarettes, known under the brand name Yuoto and banned in Hungary, in an apartment in Debrecen.

Tax inspectors, acting on prior risk analysis, arrived at the property posing as customers with the intention to purchase. The man allegedly sensed something was wrong and refused to sell them any products, repeatedly claiming that his stock was only available in his shop in Slovakia. At this point, NAV officers identified themselves and informed him of the inspection. Customs officers waiting nearby also arrived at the scene and searched the man’s car, where they found a cardboard box containing various flavored refill liquids. The inspection was then extended to the apartment, where thousands of prohibited products were uncovered.

The man claimed that he had already sold the goods to a Romanian company through his foreign shop, but the products had not yet been transported, and the documentation had therefore not been completed.

In total, customs officers seized 4,012 items. Criminal proceedings have been initiated on suspicion of excise law violations and budget fraud.

Thanks to the joint efforts of the Hajdú-Bihar County Tax and Customs Directorate and NAV’s Enforcement Directorate, these products will no longer reach the black market.

In Hungary, tobacco products may only be sold in licensed tobacco shops. Illegal tobacco trade carries not only tax authority consequences: in addition to NAV proceedings and fines, offenders may also face sanctions from the Szabályozott Tevékenységek Felügyeleti Hatóság (SZTFH). Fines are substantial, ranging from HUF 1 million to 50 million for individuals, and from HUF 5 million up to 500 million for legal entities.

Illegal electronic cigarettes such as Yuoto, VapSolo and Elfbar cannot be marketed in Hungary. These products may not be sold either online or in physical stores.

(NAV)