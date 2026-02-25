Debrecen celebrates the Lantern Festival with lanterns, lion dancers, and fire jugglers

On February 28, downtown Debrecen will once again be illuminated as a vibrant cavalcade of lanterns, fire jugglers and lion dancers come together to celebrate the conclusion of the Chinese New Year. Marking the arrival of the Year of the Fire Horse, the Lantern Festival will transform the city’s streets with a unique fusion of Eastern and Hungarian traditions for the second time, supported by CATL Debrecen. Organized by the OTT-Home International Meeting Point, the Debrecen Creative Community and the Confucius Institute, the full-day event is not only a spectacular community celebration, but also a symbol of intercultural dialogue and cooperation.

Following its debut last year, which aimed at establishing a new tradition, the Lantern Festival is returning to Debrecen with the support of CATL Debrecen. Taking place on February 28, as the event marks the end of the Chinese New Year celebrations, which began on17 February. In China, the festive season traditionally concludes with the first full moon of the lunar year – a time when communities bid farewell to winter, similarly to Hungary’s carnival season. Lights are lit, the streets come alive, and people gather to celebrate together. This spirit of shared festivity is echoed in Debrecen, where CATL Debrecen is proud to support the initiative once again.

Building on last year’s successful event, which attracted more than 1,200 visitors, the organizers have prepared an even more diverse program this year, positioning the festival as a truly unique cultural highlight both in Debrecen and across the country. The day’s program begins in the morning at the OTT-Home International Meeting Point with a New Year-themed Mandarin Matinee Club for children. Through fun activities and family-friendly craft workshops, young participants can discover the traditions and symbols of Chinese culture.

From late afternoon, Batthyány Street will host a vibrant street festival featuring lion dance performances, fire jugglers, and a Chinese DJ show, as well as music, dance and singing performances. Visitors can also take part in craft workshops and capture memories at a themed photo wall. At the CATL Debrecen stand, guests will have the opportunity to meet company representatives and learn more about the company’s activities and current career opportunities through interactive activities.

The Lantern Festival offers a meaningful opportunity to foster a genuine meeting point between communities and to strengthen connections by celebrating culture and shared experiences.

CATL Debrecen considers it important to play an active role in the city’s community life and to foster good neighbourly relations in the long term. In line with this commitment, over the past two years, it has gladly supported and participated in some of Debrecen’s most popular events, such as the Flower Carnival and the Campus Festival. It has also helped launch new, tradition‑building events like the Lantern Festival and the Mid‑Autumn Celebration, which not only enrich Debrecen’s cultural life but also create opportunities for Eastern and Hungarian traditions to come closer together, strengthening dialogue and connections between communities.

More information about the event on Facebook.