Classical education remains essential in the age of artificial intelligence, says MCC guest speaker

At a recent lecture held by the MCC Debrecen, guest lecturer Marco V. Crivellaro emphasized the enduring importance of classical education in a world increasingly dominated by artificial intelligence.

Crivellaro argued that studying history, rhetoric, and classical languages is not just about acquiring knowledge—it trains people to think critically. “Western tradition’s greatest legacy is the culture of logical reasoning: if we make a claim, we must be able to prove it,” he said.

Highlighting the limits of AI, Crivellaro noted that while machines excel in speed, data handling, and automation, human strengths lie in quality, critical analysis, originality, and personal experience. “AI cannot write my personal story. It hasn’t been in my place, it hasn’t lived my life. That’s a fundamental limitation,” he explained.

Rather than competing with AI, classical education serves as a compass, helping individuals distinguish between truth and falsehood, and between what is essential and what is trivial.