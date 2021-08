A large tree branch fell in Debrecen, Domokoskert street, on Wednesday. The branch endangered pedestrian and road traffic, so it was cut off by professional firefighters in Debrecen with a chainsaw.

A tree branch also split in Pál Szabó Street in Debrecen, the firefighters removed the branch with a motorized chainsaw through a mechanical sliding ladder.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate

Picture: illustration.