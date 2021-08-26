The first Hungarian medal at the Tokyo Paralympics

Zsófia Konkoly won a silver medal in the 400-meter sprint at the Tokyo Paralympics.

This year’s European champion in the S9 category won its preliminaries in the morning and reached the evening final with 4: 44.74 minutes, the best time.

The 19-year-old swimmer from Pécs – whose right arm did not develop properly – also competed well in the final, and in the end it was only a centimeter that she failed to win.

She turned fourth at a hundred and two hundred yards but was already second at 250 behind Lakeisha Patterson of Australia, who led from the start. For the rest of the distance, she got closer and closer to the tiring rival, but in the end, she failed to catch up, finishing in second place with just eight hundredths of a second.

In the same number, Payer Kata, who is only 15 years old, finished seventh in the same preliminaries 5: 23.14 minutes, in which her teammate also swam and finished 14th overall. Zsófia Konkoly won the first medal of the Hungarian delegation in Tokyo.

Result:

women 400m fast, Category S9:

Lakeisha Patterson (Australia) 4: 36.68 p

2. ZSÓFIA KONKOLY (HUNGARY) 4: 36.76

3. Toni Shaw (Great Britain) 4: 39.32

… 14. PAYER KATA (HUNGARY)

debreceninap.hu