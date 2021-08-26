Export knowledge to Uzbekistan

The leaders of the University of Debrecen met with the delegation of three higher education institutions in Uzbekistan to discuss the experiences of pharmaceutical and agricultural education in Debrecen and the establishment of a Hungarian-Uzbek joint degree programme in these fields.

After the framework agreements previously concluded, on Wednesday the University of Debrecen concluded agreements on closer cooperation with the Tashkent Institute of Chemical Industry and Technology, the Tashkent Pharmaceutical Institute, and the Tashkent State Agricultural University. In addition to the development of medicinal products based on herbs and the technology of small molecule manufacturing, the goals of the university also include knowledge export related to irrigation farming and precision agriculture.

“Uzbekistan mostly imports medicines from India and other Asian countries, as their own pharmaceutical production has not developed, which is why the University of Debrecen and the pharmaceutical cluster are working to lay the foundations of national pharmaceutical production there. One part of this is education, while the other is industrial practice. We can provide scientific and professional assistance by way of the pharmaceutical manufacturing company in our own cooperation network. The last time we created an industry in another country was during the time of the Austro-Hungarian Monarchy,” rector Zoltán Szilvássy told hirek.unideb.hu.

As part of the cooperation related to the joint degree, Uzbek students would spend several years at the University of Debrecen.

“We agreed on joint degree programmes in the pharmaceutical and in the agricultural industries. A significant part of these programmes will consist of practical training at university and industrial laboratories. We are talking about training in a network of two countries, of which there are few examples in Europe. This is a very innovative opportunity from the point of view of the system of education,” the rector added.

The University of Debrecen will also cooperate with Uzbek partners in research and development projects, organising courses and programmes, as well as publishing scientific papers and educational materials together.

The Uzbek delegation was able to learn about the fields of education and research at the University of Debrecen, as well as the fact that the number of international students is constantly increasing at the University of Debrecen, where eight Uzbek students are currently enrolled.

Usmonov Botir Shukurillaevich, rector of the Tashkent Institute of Chemical Industry and Technology said that they see a great opportunity in cooperation with the University of Debrecen, as the institution has a broad scientific and diverse educational portfolio, which can be useful in the development of higher education in Uzbekistan and the expansion of their international relations.

“Three universities in Tashkent would like to cooperate with the University of Debrecen in order to integrate the available knowledge and use it for the benefit of higher education in Uzbekistan. We hope that this cooperation will start as soon as possible, so that more Uzbek students can study in Debrecen. The new models we saw at the University of Debrecen, the involvement of economic operators and businesses in education and research, and putting these experiences to use can help expand our knowledge base,” said the head of the Uzbek institution.

At the meeting, Endre Harsányi, deputy rector of the University of Debrecen responsible for agricultural innovation and educational development, presented the research areas of the university in the field of agriculture, as well as the new innovation technological background used in them, with which they seek to achieve the most accurate research and measurement results.

Closer cooperation between the University of Debrecen and the Uzbek institutions is planned to start as early as this autumn.

hirek.unideb.hu