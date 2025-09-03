County Pass is not valid on DKV services

Rumors have been circulating in Debrecen that the county pass (“vármegyebérlet”) can be used on DKV Debreceni Közlekedési Zrt. services. The company has released a statement to clarify the situation and is urging the public not to fall for the rumors.

According to the DKV’s official statement on their social media page, and contrary to what has been published on the officina.hu website, the county pass is currently not valid on DKV buses and trams.

The company advises anyone planning to travel to check the official fare information on their website, www.dkv.hu, or through the MyDKV app.