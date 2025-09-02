Debrecen launches supplier database and announces regional forum for local companies

The City of Debrecen, in cooperation with EDC Debrecen staff, is working to encourage and facilitate the development of business relationships between local companies.

At a press conference held on September 2, 2025, at City Hall, Deputy Mayor of Debrecen Dr. Lajos Barcsa, Dr. Éva Skultéti, Secretary General of the Hajdú-Bihar County Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Zoltán Pécskay, Managing Director of EDC Debrecen, Dr. Zoltán Kocsis, Managing Director of Krones Hungary Ltd., and Viktor Vántus Jr., Managing Director of Intramark Ltd., introduced the newly established online supplier database and the upcoming regional supplier forum in October.

As the next step in its long-term efforts, EDC Debrecen has created an online supplier database aimed at making local small- and medium-sized enterprises more visible and at drawing the attention of large corporations already operating in or relocating to Debrecen. The database highlights that numerous businesses in the city—based on their maturity, financial data, and references—are reliable potential suppliers and trustworthy partners in both industry and services.

The database is public and available to everyone on the investment promotion website operated by EDC under the “Economic Development” menu, “Enterprise Development” tab, or directly via this link: https://invest.debrecen.hu/vallalkozasfejlesztes/

Searching the database, appearing in it, and applying for inclusion are all free of charge. EDC Debrecen operates the system on a non-profit basis. The database will be continuously updated and expanded. Entry criteria are transparent and objective, based on a company’s historical financial and administrative data. Debrecen-based companies wishing to be listed can contact EDC Debrecen staff at: business@edc.debrecen.hu ; phone: +36 20 213 9285.

The database is available in both Hungarian and English. EDC Debrecen hopes that an increasing number of managers and procurement professionals will search for local suppliers and business partners via this platform, and naturally also directly in Debrecen.

Regional Supplier Forum

In addition to online networking, Debrecen City Municipality and EDC Debrecen will once again organize their annual supplier forum this autumn, this time extending it to a regional level in cooperation with the Hajdú-Bihar County Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Companies from Hajdú-Bihar, Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg, and Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok counties are invited to participate.

The event, titled “North Great Plain Regional Supplier Forum 2025,” will take place on October 9, 2025, at Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen.

The forum aims to help local SMEs build supplier relationships with large corporations by combining professional programs with concrete, face-to-face meetings between procurement managers of major companies and SME leaders.

This year’s forum is co-organized with the Hajdú-Bihar County Chamber of Commerce and Industry and supported by Euroleasing Zrt. and Deloitte Hungary. Diamond Coaching & Development Ltd. will assist in the professional execution of the forum and its preparatory event for SMEs.

Participation in the event is free of charge for all, but prior registration is required. Registration is available here: https://forms.gle/bmUCq6Xg4HLoSB8j8

The morning program will include professional presentations and panel discussions on becoming a supplier and improving SME efficiency. In the afternoon, rapid business matchmaking meetings will be organized between large corporations and SMEs, with appointments booked in advance online.

Large companies already confirmed to attend:

BMW Manufacturing Hungary Ltd.

Bürkle Hungary Ltd.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Hungary Ltd.

EVE Power Hungary Ltd.

Harro Höfliger Hungary Ltd.

Krones Hungary Ltd.

McHale Hungária Ltd.

Michelin Hungária Ltd.

Schaeffler Debrecen Ltd.

SEMCORP Hungary Ltd.

Skyways Technics HU Ltd.

TAMA Hungary Ltd.

ZF Chassis Modules Hungary Ltd.

The organizers look forward to welcoming representatives of SMEs from Hajdú-Bihar, Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg, and Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok counties at the forum!

Source: debrecen.hu / EDC Debrecen

Photo: debrecen.hu