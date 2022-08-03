The former mayor of Nádudvar has passed away

Sándor Korcsmáros, the former mayor and honorary citizen of Nádudvar died on August 2 at the age of 85, according to the city’s official Facebook page.

As it is written in the commemoration, Sándor Korcsmáros worked his way through the ranks of the public service from 1970 to 1985 as the deputy chairman of the social council, then for four years as chairman of the Municipal Council, until in 1989 he was elected chairman of the City Council. From 1990 to 2006, he participated in the development of the city as mayor.

For four terms, he was elected as a member of the general assembly of the county municipality, chairman of the Education Committee of the National Association of Local Governments, and then a member of the Hungarian Olympic Committee.

He fondly recalled the achievements he achieved as mayor: construction of paved roads, school, kindergarten, the establishment of a vocational school, renovation of a bathhouse, construction of a waste dump and sewage treatment plant, establishment of a police station, organization of civil guard, reorganization of institutions.

In 2010 and 2014, he was elected as a representative of the local government, and for two terms, for nine years, he assisted the work of the city administration.

