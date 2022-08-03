The Old Town Hall in Debrecen is also preparing for the new utility rates

The energy renovation of the Old Town Hall building continues. Lajos Barcsa, deputy mayor of Debrecen responsible for economic affairs, spoke to the municipal media on Monday about the status of the works.

The Sas utca building will undergo both exterior and interior modernization, while the interiors of the main building on Piac utca will be renovated. The renovation is also an energy development, which means that the thermal insulation is carried out taking into account historical monument protection aspects, reports the municipality’s news portal. The specialists are also working on the design of the electric lines and mechanical tracks, after which there will be spectacular works.

According to the report, the municipality is mostly financing the HUF 2.7 billion investment on its own. The renovation of the Old Town Hall is expected to be completed by the autumn of next year if unforeseen difficulties do not hinder the work.

debreceninap.hu