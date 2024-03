On Thursday, March 28, 2024, and Tuesday, April 2, 2024, buses, trolleybuses and trams will run according to school break and working day schedules, DKV informed.

From the start of operations on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, the company’s veichles will run according to the school period, and working day schedule. You can find information about the current veichles schedule at www.menetrend-debrecen.hu.

(DKV)