Ten new buses are in service in Debrecen – photos

DKV Zrt.’s fleet replacement program until the end of 2024 has once again reached a significant milestone. Following the delivery of 10 Mercedes-Benz Conecto G articulated buses in January, another 10 vehicles will enter the market in Debrecen on March 28. The buses were handed over to the Company by INTER TAN-KER Zrt.



“The new, high-capacity articulated buses are being introduced to public transport in Debrecen at an important time. In recent years, significant economic development has taken place in the city, as a result of which many large companies have settled in Debrecen. The South Industrial Park and the Northwestern Economic Zone, the city’s two large industrial parks, employ thousands of workers, many of whom choose public transport to get to work. Children between the ages of 6 and 14, who can travel free of charge with the Junior Debrecen City Card from April 1, further increase the number of people traveling on DKV servicesservices. That is why it is important that as many new vehicles with lots of seats as possible transport passengers in Debrecen”

– can be read in the announcement of the DKV.

After the commissioning of the new vehicles, Volvo articulated buses will be gradually phased out of public transport, thereby further reducing emissions in our city. With the articulated Mercedes-Benz Conecto bus, 153 people can travel at the same time in an environmentally conscious way, which can replace the transport of up to 90 cars.

This year, another 20 articulated buses of the Conecto type will be put into service, so that by the end of 2024, local bus traffic will be represented exclusively by a modern fleet of Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

The fleet replacement began on January 3, 2022, with the introduction of 30 individual low-entry Mercedes-Benz Reform and 4 low-floor, articulated Mercedes-Benz Conecto vehicles. In the past year and a half, the above was followed by another 6 articulated Conecto and 39 solo Conecto buses, all of which are completely low-floor. In addition, in August 2022, the fleet was expanded with 12 Mercedes-Benz eCitaro electric buses.

In 2024, the articulated bus fleet will be completely renewed. The new Mercedes-Benz Conecto buses arriving now will replace 10 Volvo Alfa Cívis 18 articulated vehicles. The four-door, completely low-floor, 18-meter buses powered by an EURO6 diesel engine are air-conditioned, equipped with free WiFi and an external-internal acoustic passenger information system. They have a spacious interior, 114 standing, 39 seats and 1 place with reduced mobility.

With new buses, Junior City Card, free of charge!

From April 1, students between the ages of 6 and 14 studying in Debrecen can travel free of charge on DKV services, after redeeming the Junior City Card. More than 17,000 children have the opportunity to do so, of which more than 13,000 have already submitted their requests. It is worth requesting as soon as possible so that the children can take advantage of the free travel option as soon as possible! You can register on the debrecen.hu website, in the Junior City Card registration menu.

– DKV –