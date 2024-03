On Friday, March 29, Sunday, March 31, and Monday, April 1, 2024, buses, trolleybuses, and trams will operate according to a public holiday schedule.

Auchan customer buses do not operate on these days. The company’s buses will operate on Saturday, March 30, 2024, according to a holiday schedule.

You can find information about the current services schedule on the website www.menetrend-debrecen.hu!

(DKV)