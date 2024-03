Opening hours during the Easter holiday in Debrecen

Debrecen’s museums, tourist attractions, cultural and recreational institutions await visitors with festive opening hours during the Easter holiday.

REFORMED GREAT CHURCH

Friday, 29 March 2024: closed

Saturday, 30 March 2024: 9:00-13:00

Sunday, 31 March 2024: closed

Monday, 1 April 2024: 12:00-17:00

MUSEUM OF THE REFORMED COLLEGE OF DEBRECEN

Friday, 29 March 2024: closed

Saturday, 30 March 2024: 10:00-16:00

Sunday, 31 March 2024: closed

Monday, 1 April 2024: closed

MAGDA SZABÓ MEMORIAL HOUSE

Friday, 29 March 2024: closed

Saturday, 30 March 2024: closed

Sunday, 31 March 2024: closed

Monday, 1 April 2024: closed

DÉRI MUSEUM

Friday, 29 March 2024: 10:00-18:00

Saturday, 30 March 2024: 10:00-18:00

Sunday, 31 March 2024: 10:00-18:00

Monday, 1 April 2024: closed

FERENC MEDGYESSY MEMORIAL MUSEUM & HOUSE OF DEBRECEN LITERATURE

Friday, 29 March 2024: 10:00-18:00

Saturday, 30 March 2024: 10:00-18:00

Sunday, 31 March 2024: 10:00-18:00

Monday, 1 April 2024: closed

MODEM CENTER FOR MODERN & CONTEMPORARY ART

Friday, 29 March 2024: 10:00-18:00

Saturday, 30 March 2024: 10:00-18:00

Sunday, 31 March 2024: closed

Monday, 1 April 2024: closed

REFORMED SMALL CHURCH

Friday, 29 March 2024: 9:00-12:00 és 13:00-19:00

Saturday, 30 March 2024: 9:00-12:00 és 13:00-19:00

Sunday, 31 March 2024: 13:00-19:00

Monday, 1 April 2024: closed

GREAT FOREST WATER TOWER

Friday, 29 March 2024: 10:00-02:00

Saturday, 30 March 2024: 10:00-02:00

Sunday, 31 March 2024: 10:00-22:00

Monday, 1 April 2024: 10:00-22:00

ZOO DEBRECEN

Zoo:

Friday, 29 March 2024: 9:00-18:00

Saturday, 30 March 2024: 9:00-18:00

Sunday, 31 March 2024: 9:00-18:00

Monday, 1 April 2024: 9:00-18:00

Amusement Park:

Friday, 29 March 2024: 10:00-18:00

Saturday, 30 March 2024: 10:00-18:00

Sunday, 31 March 2024: 10:00-18:00

Monday, 1 April 2024: 10:00-18:00

SZIGET-KÉK THEME PARK

Friday, 29 March 2024: 9:00-18:00

Saturday, 30 March 2024: 9:00-18:00

Sunday, 31 March 2024: 9:00-18:00

Monday, 1 April 2024: 12:00-18:00

AQUATICUM SPA

Aquaticum Indoor Aquapark

Monday-Thursday: 11:00-19:00

Entrance at the ticket office of the Thermal Bath until 2 p.m.

Pools close at: 18:30

Friday-Sunday: 10:00-20:00

Pools close at: 19:30

During school breaks and bank holidays weekend opening hours are relevant.

Sauna Center

Monday-Thursday: closed

Friday: 16:00-19:30

Saturday-Sunday: 12:00-19:30

Aquaticum Thermal Bath

Every day: 07:00-21:00

Pools close at: 20:30

Aquaticum Sauna World

Monday-Friday: 14:00-20:30

Szombat-Sunday: 08:00-20:30

AGORA SCIENCE CENTER

Friday, 29 March 2024: 10:00-18:00

Saturday, 30 March 2024: 10:00-18:00

Sunday, 31 March 2024: closed

Monday, 1 April 2024: closed

UNIVERSITY BOTANICAL GARDENS

Monday-Sunday: 08:00-18:00

PÁSTI STREET SYNAGOGUE

Friday, 29 March 2024: closed

Saturday, 30 March 2024: closed

Sunday, 31 March 2024: closed

Monday, 1 April 2024: closed

ZSUZSI NARROW-GAUGE FOREST RAILWAY

Scheduled trains start on 1 May 2024.

