Nostalgia routes in Debrecen: the legendary 28, 31, and 32 lines are back in service

On Saturday, January 25, 2025, DKV Zrt. invites you to a special time-traveling experience.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of trolleybus transportation, nostalgia buses will return to service on the old 28, 31, and 32 lines, using a Volvo Alfa Cívis 18 bus.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 25, 2025

The only day of the year when the legendary 28, 31, and 32 routes will operate again…

The year 2025 is special in the history of DKV Zrt. This year marks the 40th anniversary of trolleybus transportation. In celebration of this anniversary, the company will offer nostalgia routes every month throughout the year to delight transportation enthusiasts.

We will ride the old 28, 31, and 32 routes aboard a Volvo Alfa Cívis 18 bus at this year’s first event.

Bus departure times from Doberdó Street:

28 Route : Doberdó utca – Dobozi ltp. – Doberdó utca: 10:00, 13:00, 15:00, 17:00

: Doberdó utca – Dobozi ltp. – Doberdó utca: 10:00, 13:00, 15:00, 17:00 31 Route : Doberdó utca – Nagyállomás – Doberdó utca: 11:00, 14:00

: Doberdó utca – Nagyállomás – Doberdó utca: 11:00, 14:00 32 Route: Doberdó utca – Nagyállomás – Doberdó utca: 12:00, 16:00

Photography Tips:

Doberdó utca: 28, 31, 32 routes

Kölcsey Központ (Hunyadi János utca) stop: 31 route

Csokonai Színház: 28, 31 routes

Kistemplom stop: 31, 32 routes

Nagyállomás: 31, 32 routes

Szent Efrém Általános Iskola: 28 route

Dobozi ltp.: 28 route

Ótemető utca: 28 route

The routes are free of charge and will stop at every station along the route.

The company reserves the right to make changes to the program!

MAPS:

(DKV)