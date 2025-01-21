ECHA adds five hazardous chemicals to the Candidate List and updates one entry

The Candidate List of substances of very high concern (SVHC) now contains 247 entries for chemicals that can harm people or the environment. Companies are responsible for managing the risks of these chemicals and giving customers and consumers information on their safe use.

Two newly added substances (octamethyltrisiloxane and perfluamine) are very persistent and very bioaccumulative. They are used in the manufacture of washing and cleaning products and in the manufacture of electrical, electronic and optical equipment.

Two substances have persistent, bioaccumulative and toxic properties. O,O,O-triphenyl phosphorothioate is used in lubricants and greases. The reaction mass of: triphenylthiophosphate and tertiary butylated phenyl derivatives is not registered under REACH. It was, however, identified as an SVHC to prevent regrettable substitution.

6-[(C10-C13)-alkyl-(branched, unsaturated)-2,5-dioxopyrrolidin-1-yl]hexanoic acid is toxic for reproduction and used in lubricants, greases and metal working fluids.

Tris(4-nonylphenyl, branched and linear) phosphite has endocrine disrupting properties affecting the environment and is used in polymers, adhesives, sealants and coatings. The entry for this substance is updated to reflect that it is an endocrine disrupter to the environment both due to its intrinsic properties and when it contains ≥ 0.1% w/w of 4-nonylphenol, branched and linear (4-NP).

Entries added to the Candidate List on 21 January 2025:

Substance name EC/List number CAS number Reason for inclusion Examples of uses 6-[(C10-C13)-alkyl-(branched, unsaturated)-2,5-dioxopyrrolidin-1-yl]hexanoic acid 701-118-1 2156592-54-8 Toxic for reproduction (Article 57c) Lubricants, greases, release products and metal working fluids O,O,O-triphenyl phosphorothioate 209-909-9 597-82-0 Persistent, bioaccumulative and toxic, PBT

(Article 57d) Lubricants and greases Octamethyltrisiloxane 203-497-4 107-51-7 Very persistent, very bioaccumulative, vPvB (Article 57e) Manufacture and/or formulation of: cosmetics, personal/health care products, pharmaceuticals, washing and cleaning products, coating and non-metal surface treatment and in sealants and adhesives Perfluamine 206-420-2 338-83-0 Very persistent, very bioaccumulative, vPvB (Article 57e) Manufacture of electrical, electronic and optical equipment and machinery and vehicles Reaction mass of: triphenylthiophosphate and tertiary butylated phenyl derivatives 421-820-9 192268-65-8 Persistent, bioaccumulative and toxic, PBT

(Article 57d) No active registrations Updated entry: Tris(4-nonylphenyl, branched and linear) phosphite – – Endocrine disrupting properties (Article 57(f) – environment) Polymers, adhesives and sealants and coatings

ECHA’s Member State Committee (MSC) has confirmed the addition of these substances to the Candidate List. The list now contains 247 entries – some of these entries cover groups of chemicals so the overall number of impacted chemicals is higher.

These substances may be placed on the Authorisation List in the future. If a substance is on this list, companies cannot use it unless they apply for authorisation and the European Commission authorises its continued use.

Consequences of inclusion on the Candidate List

Under REACH, companies have legal obligations when their substance is included – either on its own, in mixtures or in articles – in the Candidate List.

If an article contains a Candidate List substance above a concentration of 0.1 % (weight by weight), suppliers must give their customers and consumers information on how to use it safely. Consumers have the right to ask suppliers if the products they buy contain substances of very high concern.

Importers and producers of articles must notify ECHA if their article contains a Candidate List substance within six months from the date it has been included in the list (21 January 2025).

EU and EEA suppliers of substances on the Candidate List, supplied either on their own or in mixtures, must update the safety data sheet they provide to their customers.

Under the Waste Framework Directive, companies also have to notify ECHA if the articles they produce contain substances of very high concern in a concentration above 0.1 % (weight by weight). This notification is published in ECHA’s database of substances of concern in products (SCIP).

Under the EU Ecolabel Regulation, products containing SVHCs cannot have the ecolabel award.

Further information

(echa.europa.eu)