Elderly woman robbed in Debrecen

A suspect pushed an elderly woman to the ground and snatched her bag.

A terrified pensioner called the police at noon on January 16. She was walking on a street in Debrecen when a cyclist approached her, grabbed her bag, and tried to take it. The victim resisted and held onto her bag, but the attacker pushed her, forcing her to let go.

Several patrol and criminal investigation units rushed to the scene, but the perpetrator had already fled. It was later revealed that the elderly woman had suffered minor injuries.

Detectives launched a manhunt for the robber, meticulously examining every lead. Their efforts quickly paid off, and they identified a woman connected to the crime. It turned out she wasn’t acting alone—her accomplice had been waiting nearby.

The investigators identified the 32-year-old woman and her 25-year-old partner and began their search. On January 18, the couple was traveling by train when police apprehended and handcuffed them at the Nyíradony train station. After being interrogated, both were taken into custody, and at the prosecutor’s request, the court ordered their detention. They provided detailed confessions.

The young man was the mastermind, and his partner carried out the theft. The man spotted the elderly woman and instructed his partner to take her bag, which she did. Their loot amounted to just 10,000 forints, a mobile phone, and the victim’s personal documents and bank card.

The Criminal Division of the Debrecen Police Department has initiated proceedings against the woman for robbery, misuse of official documents, and misuse of a cash substitute payment instrument, while her accomplice faces charges of robbery.

(police.hu)