Why are US presidents being targeted? Debrecen students explore the roots of political violence in America

What makes American presidents such frequent targets of assassination attempts? Could the U.S. Constitution play a role in the fact that four out of forty-five presidents have been assassinated, with attempts continuing to this day? These were some of the questions discussed by high school students of the Debrecen University Practice School during a lecture by historian Tibor Glant, part of the Scientist and School – Scientist School talent development program.

Since its launch in 2016, the Scientist School program has been a consistent success at the Kossuth Lajos Practice Grammar and Primary School of the University of Debrecen. The aim of the popular science lecture series is to introduce high school students to the academic work conducted at the University of Debrecen, help them discover their talents, and support them in making informed career choices.

This time, Tibor Glant — known for his books on World War I and Trianon, the 1956 Hungarian Revolution, American travel literature, and the “adventures” of the Holy Crown in the U.S. — gave a compelling talk to the students.

“I tried to bring a topic that is not only interesting but also highly relevant today, as the culture of political violence in the United States is still alive,” said Glant, an associate professor at the Institute of English and American Studies at the Faculty of Humanities. “Just think of the current president, Donald Trump, who survived two assassination attempts during last year’s elections — something unprecedented in history.”

The historian recalled that since the office was established in 1789, forty-five men have served as President of the United States. Four of them were assassinated — Abraham Lincoln, James A. Garfield, William McKinley, and John F. Kennedy — and three others were injured in assassination attempts: Ronald Reagan, Theodore Roosevelt, and Donald Trump.

“When you think about it, nearly a quarter of U.S. presidents have either been killed or targeted, which is an extremely high number. So what makes them targets?” Glant asked. “Many scholars deal with this issue, but in my opinion, it stems from the president’s unique position of power. Unlike in Hungary and many other countries, the American president is the head of the entire executive branch,” he explained.

During his interactive session, Glant — who also teaches American civilization, film, and history, as well as U.S.-Hungarian relations — discussed the U.S. Constitution with students, including the Bill of Rights and the Second Amendment on gun ownership. Contemporary political issues also came up during the lively discussion.

(unideb.hu)