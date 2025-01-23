A new era in opera training: charity performance of The Bat at the University of Debrecen

As part of their first-semester final showcase, postgraduate students from the Faculty of Music at the University of Debrecen will perform a shortened version of Johann Strauss’s three-act comic opera Die Fledermaus (The Bat) in collaboration with guest artists. The special performance, taking place on February 1 in the Main Building’s Aula, also serves a charitable cause.

The Faculty of Music at the University of Debrecen launched Hungary’s first two-semester postgraduate program for operetta and opera singers last September. This program provides advanced professional preparation and practical experience in stage vocal performance. The students’ first-semester examination will culminate in a unique rendition of Strauss’s opera titled The Bat, or Batman Returns.

“At one time, we at the university pondered what could be done to establish an opera house in Debrecen. With the University of Debrecen’s extensive industrial partnerships, such a project could become a reality. However, as Professor Éva Mohos Nagy aptly said: ‘Walls will never sing.’ Therefore, the university aims to support the future Debrecen Opera by training a company through its postgraduate program. I am delighted we can educate such talented artists, who, after The Bat, will go on to perform Verdi’s Rigoletto,” remarked Zoltán Szilvássy, Rector of the University of Debrecen, at the press conference preceding the performance.

The evening is guided by Kodály Zoltán’s motto: “Let music belong to everyone.” According to Chancellor Zoltán Bács, the university’s artistic initiatives have always supported this mission and will continue to do so.

“The University of Debrecen is deeply committed to music. After launching our popular music training, we recognized a demand for postgraduate programs in classical music as well. This unique course concludes its first semester with an extraordinary exam performance that also serves a charitable purpose. Attendees will have the opportunity to make donations to support music education for underprivileged children and nurture outstanding young talent,” explained Zoltán Bács.

Péter Lakatos, Dean of the Faculty of Music, emphasized that the performance aligns with the University of Debrecen’s cultural mission.

“The admitted students have shown remarkable growth. Their performance could stand proudly on any stage. This production has taken immense effort, and while we are just beginning this journey, we have plans for more productions in the future,” he added.

Éva Mohos Nagy, Liszt Ferenc Prize-winning opera singer and professor emerita at the Faculty of Music, highlighted that the university’s new program bridges the gap between education and professional performance. She stated that the training prepares students to become stage-ready artists, and their performance demonstrates both their talent and the program’s exceptional quality.

The Bat, or Batman Returns features a libretto by Boglárka Ferenczy-Nagy, musical direction and conducting by Zoltán Bolyky, stage direction by Benedek Csáki, and production management by Artúr Vranyecz.

