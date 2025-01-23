Renowned neuroscience researchers gather at the University of Debrecen

Research findings on the causes and potential therapeutic approaches for degenerative and other neurological disorders, as well as possibilities for nervous system regeneration, are being discussed at this year’s Hungarian Neuroscience Society (MITT) conference at the University of Debrecen. The two-day event, which began on Thursday, features presentations by leading domestic and international researchers in the field.

This year’s MITT conference was organized by the Department of Anatomy, Histology, and Embryology of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Debrecen, which has a long-standing tradition of neuroscience research.

“Neuroscience research began at the Department of Anatomy, Histology, and Embryology 50 years ago, in 1975, under the leadership of Professor György Székely. Since then, the department has continued to produce significant scientific work recognized both nationally and internationally. This tradition is one of the reasons why this prestigious conference is being held at the University of Debrecen. We hope the event will foster new collaborations, partnerships, and results,” said László Mátyus, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Debrecen, to hirek.unideb.hu.

Thanks to the international connections of Hungarian neuroscientists, the conference is attended not only by domestic researchers but also by renowned international experts.

“The topics covered at the conference span all areas of neuroscience. This year, we received a particularly high number of posters and presentations on the causes and potential therapeutic approaches for degenerative and other neurological disorders, as well as on the possibilities for nervous system regeneration. Many presentations also focus on the structure and function of neural networks and the modern research technologies enabling their investigation,” explained Péter Szűcs, Director of the Department of Anatomy, Histology, and Embryology at the Faculty of Medicine.

Each day of the conference features two plenary lectures. On Thursday, Spanish researcher Guillermina Lopez-Bendito presented her latest findings on the development of connections between the thalamus and the cerebral cortex, followed by Hungarian neuroscientist Tamás Horváth from Yale University, who discussed the neurobiological mechanisms of hunger and how this fundamental survival-related sensation influences behavior.

On the second day, the focus shifts to the hippocampus, a brain region crucial for memory processes. Swiss researcher Andrea Volterra will discuss the role of glial cells in memory formation and memory disorders, while Professor Peter Jonas from Vienna will present on synaptic transmission processes in the hippocampus.

“All four of our plenary speakers are among the most distinguished researchers in their respective fields, with numerous prestigious international awards and recognitions. Many world-renowned researchers have emerged from their laboratories, and their results are published in the most respected scientific journals. Their presence is incredibly inspiring for PhD students and young researchers at the beginning of their careers, and it is a great honor for the conference to host them,” emphasized Péter Szűcs.

The two-day event also includes four symposia, each featuring four to five presentations on topics such as strategies for restoring the nervous system after injury, applications of research findings from lower-order model organisms to understand neural function, and Alzheimer’s disease.

Approximately 300 participants have registered for the conference, which will showcase 136 posters over the two days.

(unideb.hu)