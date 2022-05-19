The University of Debrecen encourages greener farming

The new agricultural education and research center of the University of Debrecen was also discussed at a conference organized by the Faculty of Economics on Friday entitled “Challenges arising from the EU’s climate and environmental goals and their effects on the Hungarian agricultural economy – European Green Agreement”.

The conference was attended by agro-economists and representatives of the production sector involved in the food industry to discuss one of the most important challenges for the coming years, maintaining the competitiveness of environmental food criteria at the operational and sectoral level in the domestic food economy. Participants also addressed related global challenges, such as climate change, GHG emissions, microfiber pollution, and the use of pesticides and fertilizers.

The aim of the event was to present the policy background of the problem and to explore the topic from a scientific point of view.