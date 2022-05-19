Family Day of the University of Debrecen in the Cultural Park

The Nagyerdei Cultural Park in Debrecen, consisting of the Zoo and Amusement Park, was loud from children ‘s laughter on Saturday, where the employees of the University of Debrecen and their family members took part in the Family Day. Nearly a thousand participated in the programs.

At the Palm House, children were able to take part in a test of courage, where the most courageous could reach out to harmless spiders and hissing cockroaches in covered bottles.

During the guided tour of the zoo, the 17-hectare facility, which has been operating among the trees of the Great Forest since 1958, was presented, with about 900 specimens of 170 species from five continents.

Participants were able to get acquainted with hippos, capuchin monkeys, little pandas, mallards, meerkats, sloths, raccoons, and penguins, among other things.

In the Amusement Park on the other side of the Cultural Park, university staff and their families were able to try out 22 games. A raffle was also held on the Family Day, the main prize of which was a one-year family pass valid for the Cultural Park in Debrecen.

hirek.unideb.hu