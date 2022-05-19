The conference of the University of Debrecen focuses on healthy childbearing

The experts discussed the professional experiences of pregnancy care and the health behavior of pregnant women at a meeting held at the Faculty of Health Sciences of the University of Debrecen on Wednesday. In connection with the Pregnancy Week program series, participants could also hear about volunteering support and hospital care for pregnant women.

The program series started in 2019, jointly organized by the DE Faculty of Health and the Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County Hospitals and University Teaching Hospital, but due to the pandemic, it was only reorganized.

At the opening of the conference on Pregnancy and a Healthy Start of Life on 11 May, Anita Rusinné Fedor, Deputy Dean of General and Science at UD emphasized that the series of events aims to allow professionals to share their experiences in person.

