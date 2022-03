Join the presentation and Q&A session by the U.S. Army Civil Affairs Team (CAT) and learn.

Date: Tuseday (22nd March) 4:00 pm

Venue: University of Debrecen, main building, Room XII.

Program: Presentation and Q&A session by the U.S. Army Civil Affairs Team (CAT)

Topics:

– what CAT does

– how CAT differs from other units of the army

– what NATO does and why it matters

The language of the event is English.