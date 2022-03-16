Muddy Rain Covered Everything in the Morning

At dawn, rainfall reached the central and eastern parts of the country, but large amounts of Saharan dust also mingled in the rain.

With the typical southern flow in recent days, large amounts of Saharan dust have been mixed into Europe’s airspace. Earlier in Spain, France and Germany, as well as in the Pyrenees and the Alps, muddy rain began to fall. Precipitation from the north now also sucks the mud out of the air in Hungary. It also falls at dawn in the northern landscapes and at the time the article is being prepared in the central and eastern landscapes, soiling the landmarks with Saharan dust.

idokep.hu

pixaby