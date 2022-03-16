A Man From Mikepércs Stored More Than 300 Kilos of Tobacco in His Home

The retail value of the seized goods exceeded HuF 30 million.

 

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has charged a man from Mikepércs who stored a large amount of illegally obtained tobacco in his residence, according to a statement from the prosecution. As they write, on September 2nd, 2020, the National Tax and Customs Administration conducted an excise inspection at the defendant’s residence in Mikepércs, where nearly 330 kg of tobacco packed in nylon bags was found in the outbuilding belonging to the house. The man could not prove the origin of this, the legality of his possession with a document, he bought it in a previously unknown place and from an unknown person with the aim of selling it in smaller batches at a significant profit later. The retail value of the seized tobacco was more than HuF 30 million, so NAV seized it and ordered its destruction.

In addition, the man was fined more than HuF 26 million and required to pay excise duty and sales tax. The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against the accused for a significant amount of business offenses and suspended prison sentences.

