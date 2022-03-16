The Debrecen Zoo is looking for a new employee

Are you past 18 and would like to work in a good, pleasant parkland environment as part of a team dedicated to guest experiences? Whether you’re just coming for a few weeks or spending the entire summer season at the Debrecen Zoo, the only Amusement Park in the country awaits!

In summer mode, we spin at maximum speed, no two days are alike, so adventure is guaranteed. However, we do not sell sack cats: come to our open day on April 2 and we will show you why you should choose us!

Dates: Saturday, April 2, 2022, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: 4032 Debrecen, Ady Endre út 1. (entrance to the amusement park)

Debrecen Zoo