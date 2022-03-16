Patients and doctors have not been able to leave the hospital in Mariupol for two days

The Russian army has “taken hostage” the doctors and patients of the county intensive care unit in Mariupol in the Azov Sea, Pavlo Kirilenko, head of the Donetsk military administration, told the Pravda news portal in Ukraine on Tuesday.



“It’s impossible to leave the hospital. They shoot fiercely as we sit in the basement. Ambulances have not reached the hospital in two days. High-rise buildings burn all around. The Russians transported 400 people from neighboring houses to our hospital. We can’t get out, ”the official quoted one of the trapped employees on the Telegram messaging portal as having provided the information.

Kirilenko added that in recent days, Russian forces have virtually demolished this hospital. Tiles fell from the bombing in the main building, but staff continued to work and care for the patients in the converted basement. The county leader appealed to international human rights organizations to respond to “malicious violations of war norms and customs, blatant crimes against humanity”. He stressed the need to punish Russia and every citizen of Ukraine involved in this crime.

UNIAN reported in a Ukrainian news agency that in the vicinity of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine, Ukrainian troops were fleeing Russian troops back to Crimea. A video recording of allegedly retreating Russian combat vehicles was also posted on the Telegram messaging portal. Vitaly Kim, head of the county military-civilian administration, informed that “new approaches” are planned to protect the city. “There’s an idea about strengthening the city’s protection that everyone will love. I am now examining from a technical point of view, you are negotiating with the military and engineering networks. I am probably asking for help from the residents of Odessa, ”the local leader said, according to UNIAN.

A Belarusian journalist wrote at Telegram that new Russian and Belarusian troops and military equipment had been spotted heading for the Ukrainian border in Belarus. At a railway station near Minsk, Belarusian infantry fighting vehicles were videotaped on a freight train, on the highway to the Kalinkavichy River on the Pripyat River.

According to UNIAN, since the beginning of the open war against Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has allowed Russia’s armed forces to use its territory for military purposes, including rocket attacks on Ukrainian settlements from areas bordering Ukraine.

pestinap.hu